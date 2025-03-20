Is AAC Technologies (AACAY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 603 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AACAY's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AACAY has returned 44.2% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -8.8%. This shows that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 93.5%.

In ACM Research, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 40.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.4% so far this year, so AACAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ACM Research, Inc. belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry. This 1-stock industry is currently ranked #1. The industry has moved +52.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. and ACM Research, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

