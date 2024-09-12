Is AAC Technologies (AACAY) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is one of 618 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AACAY's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AACAY has returned about 28.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 18.4%. This shows that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Grindr Inc. (GRND), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.4%.

In Grindr Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.8% so far this year, so AACAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Grindr Inc. falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 141 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. and Grindr Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

