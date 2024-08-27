Is AAC Technologies (AACAY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 617 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AACAY's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AACAY has gained about 39.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 22.2% on average. This means that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grindr Inc. (GRND). The stock has returned 40.6% year-to-date.

In Grindr Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 31.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 28 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.8% so far this year, so AACAY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Grindr Inc. falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 141 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.5%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. and Grindr Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

