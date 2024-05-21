AAC Technologies (AACAY) Declares Q3 Dividend: Important Details for Shareholders

AAC Technologies (Other OTC: AACAY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a yearly cash dividend in the amount of $0.01 per common share.

The dividend will be payable on 07/05/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 05/29/2024.

AACAY has a dividend yield of 0.40%.

AAC Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of miniaturized acoustic components. It operates through the following segments: Dynamic Components, Haptics and Radio Frequencies, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products. The company was founded by Zheng Min Pan and Chun Yuan Wu in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

