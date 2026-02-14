AAAU & SLV: Two Precious Metal ETFs That Can Add Some Shine to Your Portfolio

Key Points

SLV has delivered a much higher one-year return and shows greater volatility than AAAU.

AAAU charges a lower expense ratio and has nearly the exact same five-year return as SLV.

10 stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF ›

The iShares Silver Trust (NYSEMKT:SLV) and Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEMKT:AAAU) both serve as gateways for investors seeking direct exposure to precious metals, but each tracks a different commodity: silver for SLV and gold for AAAU. This comparison explores how their costs, returns, risk levels, and portfolio characteristics stack up for those weighing metal-specific exposures.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SLV AAAU Issuer IShares Goldman Sachs Expense ratio 0.50% 0.18% 1-yr return (as of Feb. 14) 137.63% 73.1% AUM $44,77 billion $3.13 billion

The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

AAAU is more affordable in cost, with an expense ratio of 0.18% compared to SLV's 0.50%, but SLV’s return within the last 12 months has nearly doubled AAAU’s.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SLV AAAU Max drawdown (5 y) (37.65%) (20.94%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $2,764 $2,681

What's inside

Launched seven years ago, AAAU is designed to track the performance of physical gold, offering investors direct gold exposure by allocating 100% of its holdings in gold bars held in the U.K.

For nearly 20 years, SLV has been offering investors exposure to silver. Designed to track the price of silver, the fund’s holdings comprise 100% silver bullion held in London.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

In 2025, the precious metals market skyrocketed, with many metals often following Gold's price movements. Gold, along with other metals, is seen as a hedge against the U.S. dollar, especially during periods of geopolitical and economic turbulence. And with international tariffs and heightened tensions throughout 2025 and this year, the demand and price of metals have benefited tremendously.



Since the start of 2025 up until Feb. 14, 2026, the price of gold per ounce has nearly doubled. The price of silver has surged 170% within that same time frame.

But while metals have seen tremendous returns in recent years, investors should be aware of the volatility of precious metals, as their prices can drop just as quickly as they rise. Silver is also known to be twice as volatile as gold, so it requires even more caution when investing in assets that are directly tied to it. One example is on Jan. 30, silver’s price plummeted 27% in one day.

As long as investors are aware of the volatility of precious metals, both AAAU and SLV are great ways to gain exposure to that type of market.

Should you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.