AA says in talks with Towerbrook, Warburg Pincus consortium over all-cash offer

Carolyn Cohn Reuters
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - AA AAAA.L said on Thursday it was in discussions with a consortium consisting of Towerbrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus about a possible all-cash offer.

The British roadside recovery group said talks with Centerbridge Partners Europe and Platinum Equity Advisors had been terminated, confirming statements from the companies earlier this week.

The small-cap firm said its board was continuing discussions with other investors over a range of alternative potential refinancing options.

    Most Popular