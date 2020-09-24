AA says in talks with Towerbrook, Warburg Pincus consortium over all-cash offer
LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - AA AAAA.L said on Thursday it was in discussions with a consortium consisting of Towerbrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus about a possible all-cash offer.
The British roadside recovery group said talks with Centerbridge Partners Europe and Platinum Equity Advisors had been terminated, confirming statements from the companies earlier this week.
The small-cap firm said its board was continuing discussions with other investors over a range of alternative potential refinancing options.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)
