AA says in talks with Towerbrook, Warburg Pincus consortium over all-cash offer

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - AA AAAA.L said on Thursday it was in discussions with a consortium consisting of Towerbrook Capital Partners and Warburg Pincus about a possible all-cash offer.

The British roadside recovery group said talks with Centerbridge Partners Europe and Platinum Equity Advisors had been terminated, confirming statements from the companies earlier this week.

The small-cap firm said its board was continuing discussions with other investors over a range of alternative potential refinancing options.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((carolyn.cohn@thomsonreuters.com; 44 207 513 4391; Reuters Messaging: carolyn.cohn.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.