AA Plc Agrees 35p/share Sale To Private Equity Groups: FT Reports

(RTTNews) - AA Plc (AA.L), a roadside recovery company, has agreed to be acquired by private equity groups TowerBrook Capital Partners (U.K.) LLP and Warburg Pincus International LLC, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As per the report, AA has accepted a cash offer of 35 pence a share, valuing the company at 218 million pounds.

AA on Monday had confirmed that it has received a 35 pence per share takeover proposal from TowerBrook Capital and Warburg Pincus.

The Proposal represents a premium of approximately 40 percent to the closing share price on August 3 of 25 pence, the Business Day prior to the commencement of the Offer Period.

In addition, the proposal includes the option for eligible AA shareholders to elect to receive unlisted securities in lieu of cash consideration.

AA, known in Britain for its yellow recovery vehicles, was founded by a group of motoring enthusiasts in 1905.

