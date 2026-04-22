AA Financial's DFGX Add Is a Reminder That U.S. Bonds Aren't the Whole Story

Key Points

AA Financial Advisors, LLC acquired 147,515 shares of DFGX; estimated transaction value is $7.81 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value of $7.74 million reflects new position in DFGX

Transaction represented a 1.1% increase in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 147,515 shares valued at $7.74 million

DFGX now represents 1.09% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

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On April 20, 2026, AA Financial Advisors, LLC disclosed a new position in DFGX, acquiring 147,515 shares in an estimated $7.81 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

AA Financial Advisors, LLC acquired 147,515 shares of DFGX; estimated transaction value is $7.81 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value of $7.74 million reflects new position in DFGX

Transaction represented a 1.1% increase in 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade stake: 147,515 shares valued at $7.74 million

DFGX now represents 1.09% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 20, 2026, AA Financial Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX), acquiring 147,515 shares. The estimated transaction value is approximately $7.81 million, calculated using the average share price for the first quarter of 2026. The position's quarter-end value was $7.74 million, reflecting share purchases and price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for the fund, representing 1.09% of its 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:CGDV: $34.18 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VB: $33.53 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGGR: $29.48 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $28.76 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGUS: $20.60 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of April 20, 2026, DFGX shares were priced at $53.06, up 3.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 30.9 percentage points

Dividend yield stood at 2.8% as of April 21, 2026

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend Yield 2.75% Price (as of market close 4/20/2026) $53.06 1-Year Total Return 3.59%

ETF snapshot

The DFGX investment strategy centers on providing exposure to a diversified portfolio of foreign debt securities, including obligations issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, agencies, corporates, and supranational organizations.

It’s underlying holdings span government bonds, corporate debt, bank obligations, commercial paper, repurchase agreements, and money market instruments, resulting in broad fixed income diversification outside the U.S.

The fund structure is an exchange-traded fund designed for institutional and individual investors seeking global ex-U.S. core fixed income exposure, with a focus on cost efficiency and liquidity.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF offers investors access to a broad, globally diversified portfolio of non-U.S. fixed income securities. The fund employs a systematic investment approach to capture returns across foreign government, corporate, and supranational debt markets while maintaining a disciplined risk profile.

With a focus on cost-effective implementation and daily liquidity, DFGX is positioned as a core holding for those seeking international fixed income diversification. Its strategy leverages Dimensional's expertise in asset allocation and risk management to deliver consistent exposure to global bond markets outside the United States.

What this transaction means for investors

New positions get attention, but this one is more instructive than dramatic. AA Financial Advisors initiated a position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in Q1 — broad fixed income exposure outside the United States, spanning foreign government debt, corporate bonds, and supranational issuers across developed and emerging markets. AA Financial's top holdings are all broad U.S. equity ETFs, making DFGX a deliberate step toward international fixed income diversification, not a directional bet. For DIY investors, the question is worth sitting with: do you have any non-U.S. fixed income exposure? Most U.S. investors are heavily concentrated in domestic bonds, tying their fixed income returns directly to Federal Reserve policy and U.S. credit conditions. International bonds introduce different rate cycles, currencies, and credit dynamics — which can reduce overall portfolio volatility even if the yield isn't eye-catching. DFGX isn't an income play at 2.8%, but it's accessible in a way Dimensional funds historically weren't — previously available only through advisors, it now trades as an ETF any investor can buy. The 0.20% expense ratio is modest for international fixed income — not as cheap as a plain vanilla index ETF, but reflective of Dimensional's systematic approach across global markets. If your portfolio is U.S. stocks and U.S. bonds and nothing else, DFGX is worth understanding even if you don't buy it today.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.