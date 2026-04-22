AA Financial Advisors Loads Up on $8.3 Million Worth of DFGP in New Fixed Income Position

Key Points

AA Financial Advisors initiated a new position during Q1, purchasing 152,869 shares of DFGP at an estimated trade value of $8.3 million, based on quarterly average pricing.

The new position represents 1.2% of the fund's total reportable assets under management (AUM), placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to an SEC filing dated April 20, 2026, AA Financial Advisors, LLC initiated a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) by purchasing 152,869 shares. The estimated value of the trade was $8.3 million based on the average closing price during the quarter.

What else to know

This new position represents 1.2% of the fund’s reportable AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:CGDV: $34.2 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VB: $33.5 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGGR: $29.5 million (4.2% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DFAC: $28.8 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGUS: $20.6 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of April 22, 2026, shares of DFGP were priced at $54.65, up about 6.5% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 28 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $2.3 billion Expense ratio 0.22% Dividend yield 3.4% 1-year total return 6.45%

ETF snapshot

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF is a globally diversified bond fund that invests across U.S. and international fixed income markets.

The fund targets both investment-grade and select lower-rated securities to enhance yield while managing risk.

Underlying holdings include a mix of domestic and foreign debt securities spanning the credit quality spectrum.

What this transaction means for investors

AA Financial Advisors' decision to open a fresh $8.3 million position in DFGP is worth noting, even if it may not signal much. This is a brand-new holding for the firm, added at a moment when fixed income is drawing renewed institutional interest. After years of rock-bottom yields, global bond markets have become a more attractive destination for income-seeking investors, and a diversified fund like DFGP -- which spreads exposure across U.S. and international debt, including both investment-grade and some higher-yielding bonds -- fits neatly into that narrative.

For everyday investors, the 3.4% annualized yield is a meaningful draw in a market where equity valuations remain stretched. And while DFGP has trailed the S&P 500 significantly over the past year, that's an apples-to-oranges comparison -- bond funds aren't built for capital appreciation, they're built for income and portfolio stability.

AA Financial Advisors runs a diversified, ETF-heavy portfolio. Adding a global core-plus fixed income sleeve fits logically within that framework -- it's the kind of move a diversified wealth manager makes to round out a portfolio, not a bold bet. For long-term investors looking to reduce equity concentration or add a steady income stream, DFGP represents a straightforward option worth considering.

That said, it's not a one-size-fits-all solution -- younger investors with long time horizons may find equity exposure more rewarding. And those who already hold target-date funds may have similar bond exposure baked in -- so adding a separate bond ETF could be redundant depending on what you already own.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.