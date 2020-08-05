AA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alcoa Corporation (Symbol: AA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.94, changing hands as high as $14.79 per share. Alcoa Corporation shares are currently trading up about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.16 per share, with $23.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.78.

