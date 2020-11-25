US Markets

AA confirms 35p per share sale to private equity groups

British roadside recovery company AA Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed a sale to private equity groups Warburg Pincus International and TowerBrook Capital Partners that values the company at 219 million pounds ($292 million).

AA's board said it had accepted a cash offer of 35 pence a share, a premium of 40% to the company's share price prior to the launch of talks on a sale in August. Shares in AA closed at 31.8 pence on Tuesday.

The details were in line with an overnight report in the Financial Times.

($1 = 0.7492 pounds)

