A8 New Media Suspends Trading Amidst Takeover News

A8 New Media Group Limited has announced a temporary halt in trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of 9:00 a.m. on May 28, 2024, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement related to a takeover and mergers code that includes sensitive insider information.

