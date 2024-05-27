News & Insights

Stocks

A8 New Media Suspends Trading Amidst Takeover News

May 27, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

A8 New Media Group Limited (HK:0800) has released an update.

A8 New Media Group Limited has announced a temporary halt in trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as of 9:00 a.m. on May 28, 2024, in anticipation of a forthcoming announcement related to a takeover and mergers code that includes sensitive insider information.

For further insights into HK:0800 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.