A8 New Media Clarifies Share Options Details

A8 New Media Group Limited has issued a clarification announcement regarding its 2023 Annual Report, specifically amending details on share options activities for directors and employees of an associate group. The corrections include updates on the numbers of share options exercised, lapsed, and the remaining options outstanding as of December 31, 2023. These amendments reflect the precise figures and vesting periods for the options, crucial for shareholders tracking the company’s equity compensation.

