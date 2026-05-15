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A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Q1 Loss Widens Despite Revenue Gain; Pre-market Stock Down

May 15, 2026 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ) a Canada based technology company, on Friday posted a wider quarterly net loss even as revenue rose, compared to the prior year.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions were down 7.59 percent, changing hands at $6.21, after closing Thursday's regular session 3.86 percent higher.

For the first quarter, net loss widened to $8.60 million or $0.19 per share from $6.75 million or $0.16 per share last year.

However, Quarterly revenue rose to $3.32 million from $1.55 million a year earlier.

Cost of revenues grew to $3.80 million from $0.97 million in the prior year.

The company said, contracted backlog was expanded to approximately $195 million, representing more than 19,000 smart carts to be deployed by the end of 2027.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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