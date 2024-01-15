A2A utility wins 300,000 new customers in southern Italy

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy's A2A A2.MI won tenders in three regional capitals of the country, acquiring 300,000 new clients, the chief executive of the utility said on Monday.

The tenders have been organised as part of Italy's phasing out of the regulated electricity market for households and small companies.

Customers under the regulated price regime are being reassigned to private utilities via tenders.

"We are satisfied as we have acquired important allotments. We were interested in territories where we are less present," CEO Renato Mazzoncini told reporters on the sidelines of an event, referring to tenders in the southern cities of Naples and Palermo and Sardinia's Cagliari.

He added that A2a had won with "the appropriate profitability".

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach in Milano, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.