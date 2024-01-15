News & Insights

A2A utility wins 300,000 new customers in southern Italy

January 15, 2024 — 05:01 am EST

Written by Giancarlo Navach for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Italy's A2A A2.MI won tenders in three regional capitals of the country, acquiring 300,000 new clients, the chief executive of the utility said on Monday.

The tenders have been organised as part of Italy's phasing out of the regulated electricity market for households and small companies.

Customers under the regulated price regime are being reassigned to private utilities via tenders.

"We are satisfied as we have acquired important allotments. We were interested in territories where we are less present," CEO Renato Mazzoncini told reporters on the sidelines of an event, referring to tenders in the southern cities of Naples and Palermo and Sardinia's Cagliari.

He added that A2a had won with "the appropriate profitability".

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach in Milano, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Alvise Armellini)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.