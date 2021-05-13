A2A Q1 core earnings up 21% thanks to organic growth, M&A

MILAN, May 13 (Reuters) - Italy's largest regional utility A2A A2.MI said on Thursday core earnings increased 21% to 399 million euros ($481.51 million) in the first quarter, thanks to "significant" organic growth and M&A transactions.

A2A, controlled by the cities of Milan and Brescia, said capex came in at 155 million euros in the first three months of the year, with a 26% increase compared to the same period of 2020.

A2A said it expected full year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be higher than in 2020 at between 1.23-1.25 billion euros, while capex was expected at over 1 billion euros, in line with the company's 2021-2030 Strategic Plan.

($1 = 0.8286 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giancarlo.navach@thomsonreuters.com; +39 0266129518))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.