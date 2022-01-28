A2A mulls bond for green energy deal should Ardian partnership founder

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italian utility A2A A2.MI is considering a 600-million euro hybrid bond to finance the acquisition of two wind and solar portfolios from Ardian, its CEO said on Friday, to cover payment if a wider deal with the investment fund is delayed.

Last week the two groups signed two binding agreements for a total investment of 452 million euros ($503.21 million) for wind and photovoltaic plants for a total capacity of 352 MW.

This followed a deal in June where the two companies joined forces in a cash-and-asset 4.5-billion euro transaction to create a new green energy provider, which would house some A2A assets.

But in December the exclusivity period of the partnership deal, which was initially expected to be closed by the end of that month, was pushed back to March 31.

"We moved the deadline to March 31 precisely because at this time it is necessary to asses the situation and understand what is happening in the energy (sector)," A2A Chief Executive Renato Mazzoncini said at a news conference on Friday.

He said the group, Italy's biggest regional utility, was mulling the hybrid bond in case the agreement with Ardian was not finalised.

"In the event that, at the time of the payment, the (overall partnership) with Ardian has not been closed, the 450 million euro investment will be covered by the issue," Mazzoncini explained.

He said A2A would press on with the broader agreement with Ardian only if it would create a new company with "solid leadership and coordination by A2A (and) with Ardian as a financial partner".

($1 = 0.8982 euros)

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.