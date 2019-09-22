a2 Milk's Race Strauss to become CFO in second half of fiscal 2020

Sept 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk ATM.NZ said on Monday its chief financial officer, Craig Louttit, would now become deputy CFO to spend more time with his family.

Race Strauss will replace Louttit in the second half of the 2020 financial year as chief financial officer, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

