a2 Milk's Race Strauss to become CFO in second half of fiscal 2020

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

New Zealand's a2 Milk said on Monday its chief financial officer, Craig Louttit, would now become deputy CFO to spend more time with his family.

Race Strauss will replace Louttit in the second half of the 2020 financial year as chief financial officer, the company said in a statement.

