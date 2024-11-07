A2 Milk Shares See Reduced Stake by Harbour Asset

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

Harbour Asset Management Limited has decreased its substantial holding in A2 Milk Company Limited, reducing its stake from 5.016% to 4.854%. This shift highlights potential changes in investment strategies or portfolio adjustments by Harbour Asset Management. Investors may want to watch for further developments or shifts in the company’s shareholder dynamics.

