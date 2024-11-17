a2 Milk Company Welcomes New Board Director

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company has announced the appointment of Lain Jager as an independent non-executive director, effective December 1, 2024. Jager, a former CEO of Zespri International, brings significant agribusiness and leadership experience, contributing to the company’s strategic growth. Additionally, Sandra Yu will become Chair of the People and Remuneration Committee, succeeding Warwick Every-Burns.

