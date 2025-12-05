a2 Milk Company (NZSE:ATM) Price Target Increased by 11.97% to 10.80

The average one-year price target for a2 Milk Company (NZSE:ATM) has been revised to $10.80 / share. This is an increase of 11.97% from the prior estimate of $9.64 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $8.69 to a high of $13.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.73% from the latest reported closing price of $10.51 / share.

a2 Milk Company Maintains 2.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.19%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.82. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in a2 Milk Company. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATM is 0.04%, an increase of 34.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.82% to 20,103K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 6,273K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,504K shares , representing an increase of 76.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATM by 290.59% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 2,109K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,005K shares , representing an increase of 4.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATM by 2.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,787K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,271K shares , representing a decrease of 362.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATM by 78.41% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 1,643K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,599K shares , representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATM by 5.29% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,498K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,486K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATM by 8.85% over the last quarter.

