a2 Milk Company Boosts Revenue Forecast and Launches Dividend Policy

November 21, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company has raised its FY25 revenue growth forecast to mid to high single digits and introduced its first-ever dividend policy, targeting a payout ratio of 60% to 80% of net profit after tax. This move reflects the company’s strong trading performance and financial position, aiming to deliver sustainable cash returns to shareholders.

