a2 Milk Company Boosts Revenue Forecast and Launches Dividend Policy

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The a2 Milk Company has raised its FY25 revenue growth forecast to mid to high single digits and introduced its first-ever dividend policy, targeting a payout ratio of 60% to 80% of net profit after tax. This move reflects the company’s strong trading performance and financial position, aiming to deliver sustainable cash returns to shareholders.

For further insights into ACOPF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.