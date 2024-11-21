a2 Milk Company Boosts Revenue Forecast and Launches Dividend Policy

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.
The a2 Milk Company has raised its FY25 revenue growth forecast to mid to high single digits and introduced its first-ever dividend policy, targeting a payout ratio of 60% to 80% of net profit after tax. This move reflects the company’s strong trading performance and financial position, aiming to deliver sustainable cash returns to shareholders.
