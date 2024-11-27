a2 Milk Company Announces Director Departure

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

Warwick Lynton Every-Burns has stepped down as a director of The a2 Milk Company Limited, effective November 22, 2024. His interests in the company were managed through Asgard Capital Management with holdings of 100,000 ordinary shares. This change in leadership may interest investors tracking the company’s governance and potential impacts on its stock performance.

