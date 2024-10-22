a2 Milk Company Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Details

a2 Milk Company Ltd. (ACOPF) has released an update.

The a2 Milk Company has announced its 2024 Annual Meeting location, set to take place at The Pullman Hotel in Auckland, New Zealand. Investors and stakeholders will gather to discuss the company’s future directions and strategies. This event marks an important occasion for those following the company’s performance and plans.

