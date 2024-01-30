a16z's Dixon Denies Public Token Sales, But Portfolio Tells A Different Story: Report

Even as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) general partner and venture capitalist Chris Dixon recently claimed none of the companies in the a16z portfolio are allowed to sell tokens to the public, a review of a16z's investments revealed several instances that appear to disagree with Dixon's assertion.

Horowitz was recently featured on the New York Times' Hard Fork podcast, where he discussed and justified the investment strategies of his firm, according to Protos.

During the interview, Dixon made a notable statement regarding Helium, asserting, “No company we’re involved with — nor would we allow them to do this — sells tokens to the public.”

This claim has come under scrutiny when considering the broader scope of a16z's investments.

An examination of a16z's portfolio reveals some conflicting instances.

Horowitz's involvement in DFINITY, a prominent blockchain project known for creating Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) tokens, is a prime example.

These tokens, integral to DFINITY's aim of extending the functionality of the internet, were distributed to individuals who made contributions to the DFINITY foundation, a move that seems at odds with Dixon's statement.

Furthermore, a16z's investment in Fei Protocol, an innovative algorithmic stablecoin project added to the complexity. Fei's initial offering involved the sale of FEI (CRYPTO: FEI) tokens and TRIBE governance tokens during its Genesis Event.

Also Read: Bitcoin ETFs Already Hold 3% Of BTC's Supply: Where Does Institutional Adoption End?

Another notable investment by a16z is in Sky Mavis, the developer behind the popular blockchain-based game Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS).

Sky Mavis made headlines with the sale of its AXS token on Binance Launchpad, a platform known for facilitating new cryptocurrency offerings.

This sale is particularly noteworthy as AXS tokens play a crucial role in the Axie Infinity ecosystem, a game that has gained massive popularity in the blockchain gaming community.

In another part of the interview, Dixon discussed non-fungible tokens (NFTs), seemingly distinguishing them from other tokens.

He noted that several a16z-backed companies have engaged in selling NFTs to retail customers.

This includes VeeFriends, a platform used by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk for selling his NFTs, and Yuga Labs, the creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club, one of the most recognized NFT collections in the market.

a16z also backed PROOF Collective, which has made a significant impact in the NFT space by auctioning its unique digital collectibles.

Benzinga reached out to Dixon for a comment.

Read Next: Bitcoin Miner GRIID Lists On Nasdaq, Stock Drops 54% In 2 Days

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.