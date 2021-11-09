A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATEN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.69, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATEN was $16.69, representing a -12.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.05 and a 128.94% increase over the 52 week low of $7.29.

ATEN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN). ATEN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports ATEN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.43%, compared to an industry average of 5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aten Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATEN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATEN as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FITE with an increase of 6.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATEN at 2.27%.

