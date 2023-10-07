A10 Networks (FRA:8A0) Price Target Increased by 29.81% to 24.89

The average one-year price target for A10 Networks (FRA:8A0) has been revised to 24.89 / share. This is an increase of 29.81% from the prior estimate of 19.18 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.17 to a high of 33.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.71% from the latest reported closing price of 14.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in A10 Networks. This is a decrease of 35 owner(s) or 6.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8A0 is 0.16%, a decrease of 5.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 74,026K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,509K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,678K shares, representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8A0 by 12.08% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 3,888K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8A0 by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,773K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,414K shares, representing an increase of 12.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8A0 by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,504K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8A0 by 2.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,174K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8A0 by 11.03% over the last quarter.

