A10 Networks downgraded to Hold at Craig-Hallum on valuation

As previously reported, Craig-Hallum downgraded A10 Networks (ATEN) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $16. The current valuation “fully accounts” for the company executing to drive double-digit topline growth the next two years, in line with its longer-term target, the analyst tells investors. Shares are likely to remain range bound until there is greater visibility into the potential for the company to consistently drive further upside, the analyst contends.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATEN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.