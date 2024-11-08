News & Insights

A10 Networks downgraded to Hold at Craig-Hallum on valuation

November 08, 2024 — 07:36 am EST

As previously reported, Craig-Hallum downgraded A10 Networks (ATEN) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of $16. The current valuation “fully accounts” for the company executing to drive double-digit topline growth the next two years, in line with its longer-term target, the analyst tells investors. Shares are likely to remain range bound until there is greater visibility into the potential for the company to consistently drive further upside, the analyst contends.

