A10 Networks Down As Prel Q1 Revenue Drops

(RTTNews) - Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) are falling more than 3% Monday morning after the company provided preliminary first-quarter revenue, lower than last year.

A10 Networks expects revenue in the first quarter to be between $56 million and $58 million. In the first quarter of last year, revenue was 62.7 million.

ATEN, currently at $15, has traded in the range of $12.61-$19.79 in the last 1 year.

