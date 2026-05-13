An A10 Networks Director Sold Nearly 25,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$672,000 on May 5, 2026.

This sale represented 26.41% of Singer's direct common stock holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 68,806 shares.

The transaction involved only direct holdings, with no indirect entities or derivative securities impacted.

This is Singer's only open-market sale in the past three years; the size reflects both routine liquidity and the available share capacity.

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Eric Singer, Director at A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN), reported the open-market sale of 24,698 shares of common stock on May 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 24,698 Transaction value ~$672,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 68,806 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.87 million

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average price of the shares sold ($27.21).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Singer's historical trading activity?

This is the only reported open-market sale by Singer in the past three years; all other Form 4 filings in this period involved administrative adjustments rather than discretionary selling.

This is the only reported open-market sale by Singer in the past three years; all other Form 4 filings in this period involved administrative adjustments rather than discretionary selling. What proportion of Singer's A10 Networks holdings was affected?

The sale accounted for 26.41% of Singer's direct holdings, reducing his position from 93,504 to 68,806 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in this filing.

The sale accounted for 26.41% of Singer's direct holdings, reducing his position from 93,504 to 68,806 shares, with no indirect or derivative holdings reported in this filing. Is there any evidence of a pattern or cadence to Singer's selling?

There is insufficient historical sell data to establish a trend regarding frequency or cadence; this transaction appears isolated rather than part of a recurring schedule.

There is insufficient historical sell data to establish a trend regarding frequency or cadence; this transaction appears isolated rather than part of a recurring schedule. How does the transaction value relate to current market conditions?

The weighted average sale price of around $27.21 per share was in line with the stock's closing price of $27.13 on the transaction date, as of May 5, 2026, with A10 Networks shares up 64.11% over the trailing year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 5/5/26) $27.13 Market capitalization $1.98 billion Revenue (TTM) $299.42 million 1-year price change 65.90%

Note: 1-year performance calculated with May 5, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

A10 Networks offers networking and security solutions including application delivery controllers, DDoS protection, SSL decryption, and converged firewall products, delivered as hardware, software, and cloud-native platforms.

It generates revenue primarily through product sales and recurring software and service contracts, leveraging a mix of direct sales and channel partners.

The company serves cloud providers, telecommunications and cable operators, government agencies, and enterprises across technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education sectors.

A10 Networks, Inc. operates at scale in the software infrastructure industry, focusing on secure application delivery and advanced network protection.

The company’s strategy centers on providing high-performance, multi-cloud-ready solutions to address evolving cybersecurity and networking demands. Its competitive edge lies in comprehensive product integration, robust security features, and a diverse global customer base.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 5 sale of A10 Network shares by Board of Directors member Eric Singer looks like he was taking advantage of the stock price’s impressive appreciation in 2026. A10 shares hit a 52-week high of $28.59 on April 17. The transaction does not signal a concern for investors, since Singer maintained nearly 69,000 shares after the transaction, suggesting he is not in a rush to dispose of his stake.

A10 stock is up despite a broad sell-off in the cybersecurity industry in the first quarter of 2026. The share price performance is due to the company’s focus on security for the cloud computing sector, which is where artificial intelligence systems are housed.

The cloud computing industry is seeing a massive investment in infrastructure to support AI, and A10 is benefiting from this. The company reported a 13% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue to $75 million. In addition, its profits are rising as Q1 net income reached $12 million, up from $9.5 million in the prior year.

With A10’s stock price up, its valuation is also elevated. Shares sport a price-to-earnings ratio of 46, suggesting now is a good time to sell. For investors who are thinking to buy, wait for the stock to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.