A10 Networks Brings New Security Solutions to Help Customers

A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN introduced a set of solutions that deliver application security and availability for customers who are dealing with the operational and security complexities of hybrid-cloud infrastructures. The San Jose, CA-based cybersecurity solutions provider’s diversified product suite is in high demand.



Together with Dell Technologies OEM Embedded & Edge Solutions, the new solutions blend A10 Networks’ hybrid-cloud-ready software with Dell Technologies hardware for encrypted application delivery, advanced load balancing and SSL visibility. The solutions offer single-service or multi-tenant virtual platforms to optimize IT companies’ CapEx and OpEx.



The A10 Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) and A10 Thunder Multi-tenant Virtual Platform (MVP) are turnkey software and hardware solutions that provide flexibility and rapid deployment for multi-cloud infrastructures. The solutions, expected to be available in third-quarter 2020 initially for the Americas market, can be augmented by the A10 Harmony Controller to ease SecOps and DevOps deployments.



The A10 Thunder ADC, designed on Dell EMC PowerEdge R640XL and R740XL servers as well as Dell EMC Virtual Edge Platform 4600, is a single-service platform. The A10 Thunder MVP enables multiple services including Thunder ADC and Thunder SSL Insight. A10 Networks’ solutions will help customers tackle the business challenges of providing secure and available applications, while ensuring that networks are protected against attacks in a multi-cloud environment.



Thanks to the organization’s efficiency, shares of A10 Networks have increased 17.4% compared with 1.7% growth of the industry in the past year.







The company topped earnings estimates thrice in the last four quarters and missed the same in the remaining quarter. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 60.7%, on average.



A10 Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. OOMA, Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA and Chegg, Inc. CHGG, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



Acacia has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



Chegg has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 49.9%, on average.



