A10 Networks (ATEN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 30%. Notably, it pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 58.8%, on average.



The San Jose, CA-based secure application services provider is expected to have recorded higher revenues year over year. The performance has been primarily driven by business optimization and a strong product line. Management is focused on profitable growth through operational excellence.



A10 Networks’ global footprint and solutions-based sales approach are noteworthy. With an increasing demand for bandwidth capacity, there has been a need for critical communications infrastructure along with the ability to navigate cyberattacks. Its customers look for solutions that help them manage their existing infrastructure while they migrate parts of their infrastructure to the cloud.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $64 million, indicating growth of 6.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 15 cents, which suggests a rise of 50%.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for A10 Networks this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: A10 Networks’ Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 15 cents.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

A10 Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: A10 Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies that you may want to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:



Sun Life Financial Inc. SLF is slated to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CDW Corporation CDW is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10. The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.40% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Bunge Limited BG has an Earnings ESP of +3.09% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is set to report fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bunge Limited (BG): Free Stock Analysis Report



A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



CDW Corporation (CDW): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.