A10 Networks (ATEN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

A10 Networks, Inc. ATEN is scheduled to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 7, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 42.9%.



The San Jose, CA-based cybersecurity solutions provider is expected to have recorded slightly higher revenues on a year-over-year basis, primarily driven by business optimization and a strong product line. Management is focused on profitable growth by way of driving operational excellence.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly announcement.



Factors at Play



A10 Networks extended the capabilities of the Thunder Convergent Firewall, part of the A10 Orion 5G Security Suite, to support the cloud-native 5G requirements. It delivered a virtual DDoS defense solution with its software version of the Thunder Threat Protection System solution — vThunder TPS. The company’s performance is expected to have benefited from these positive factors.



For the March quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $51 million that indicates a rise of 2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for adjusted earnings per share are pegged at 2 cents, which calls for an increase of 122.2% from the prior-year quarter’s recorded figure.



What Our Model Says



Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for A10 Networks this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: A10 Networks’ Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is 0.00% as both are pegged at 2 cents.



A10 Networks, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

A10 Networks, Inc. price-eps-surprise | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: A10 Networks currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



