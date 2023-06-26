A10 Networks (ATEN) to Boost JSC's Network Capabilities

A10 Networks ATEN and Kazakhtelecom JSC are joining forces to revolutionize the telecommunications industry in Kazakhstan. As the country's largest telecommunications operator, Kazakhtelecom JSC is experiencing rapid growth in broadband subscribers and requires a secure and reliable infrastructure to meet their needs. Through the collaboration, A10 Networks is helping the Central Asia-based operator to establish a telco cloud environment, deliver DDoS protection services and address IPv4 exhaustion challenges.



Telecommunications infrastructures are evolving toward virtualization and disaggregation, utilizing open-source technologies for telco cloud nodes. A10 Networks has played a crucial role in facilitating Kazakhtelecom JSC's transition since 2020. The company assisted in the launch of two cloud nodes using an Open Stack architecture in Kazakhstan's major cities. These nodes incorporate ATEN's virtualized carrier-grade network address translation (CGNAT) solution, catering to a significant number of broadband subscribers. The deployment of virtual network functions (VNFs) offers multiple advantages, including efficient deployment, scalability, fault tolerance and flexible manufacturer selection. Automating VNF operations enhances service quality for customers.



In addition to the telco cloud environment, Kazakhtelecom JSC has established a Security Operation Center focusing on information security. A10 Networks collaborated with the telecom operator to launch a DDoS attack protection system using the A10 Thunder Threat Protection System. This system analyzes incoming Internet traffic, detects anomalies and DDoS attacks and mitigates illegitimate traffic. With the capability to protect 500 IP address zones and analyze 2 Tbps of traffic, Kazakhtelecom JSC ensures the security of its subscribers' critical infrastructure.



As Kazakhtelecom JSC expands its subscriber base, the challenge of IPv4 exhaustion arises. To address this issue, A10 Networks deployed its Thunder Carrier-Grade Networking (CGN) solution in key cities like Almaty and Astana. By implementing NAT technologies, Kazakhtelecom JSC can efficiently connect numerous hosts behind a single public address, eliminating the need for expensive IPv4 addresses. The economic benefits of Thunder CGN compared to acquiring new IPv4 addresses were immediately evident, prompting the operator to consider expanding its use of this solution to other network locations.



The collaboration between A10 Networks and Kazakhtelecom JSC will benefit both companies and the telecommunications industry as a whole. ATEN’s innovative solutions have supported Kazakhtelecom JSC's transformational journey, enabling subscriber growth, establishing an information security services center and transitioning to a cloud-based infrastructure.



