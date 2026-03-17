Is A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is A10 Networks (ATEN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

A10 Networks is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. A10 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATEN's full-year earnings has moved 10.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ATEN has returned 17.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. This shows that A10 Networks is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Jabil (JBL) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.2%.

Over the past three months, Jabil's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, A10 Networks is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.7% so far this year, so ATEN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Jabil falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.7%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track A10 Networks and Jabil. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.