A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Moves -0.47%: What You Should Know

A10 Networks (ATEN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.78, moving -0.47% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of networking technologies had gained 12.93% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A10 Networks as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 5.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.96 million, up 7.04% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $275.08 million, which would represent changes of +11.11% and +10.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for A10 Networks should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% higher within the past month. A10 Networks currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, A10 Networks is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 21.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.36.

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



