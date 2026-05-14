A10 Networks (ATEN) Price Target Increased by 17.88% to 30.26

The average one-year price target for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) has been revised to $30.26 / share. This is an increase of 17.88% from the prior estimate of $25.67 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.12% from the latest reported closing price of $27.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in A10 Networks. This is an decrease of 214 owner(s) or 45.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEN is 0.05%, an increase of 64.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.92% to 77,194K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Penserra Capital Management holds 3,594K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,260K shares , representing a decrease of 18.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,388K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 3,121K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company.

Boston Trust Walden holds 2,173K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,441K shares , representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 24.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,135K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,387K shares , representing a decrease of 11.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 2.44% over the last quarter.

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