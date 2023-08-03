A10 Networks (ATEN) Price Target Decreased by 6.85% to 19.64

The average one-year price target for A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) has been revised to 19.64 / share. This is an decrease of 6.85% from the prior estimate of 21.08 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.51% from the latest reported closing price of 15.52 / share.

A10 Networks Declares $0.06 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 received the payment on June 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

At the current share price of $15.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 6.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.02 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.14%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 524 funds or institutions reporting positions in A10 Networks. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEN is 0.17%, a decrease of 6.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.79% to 72,974K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEN is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,678K shares representing 6.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,736K shares, representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 10.59% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 3,888K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,878K shares, representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,487K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,485K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 9.55% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,414K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,188K shares, representing an increase of 9.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 17.20% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,258K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares, representing a decrease of 10.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 18.40% over the last quarter.

A10 Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A10 Networks provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. A10 Networks mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. The Company delivers better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering its customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally.

