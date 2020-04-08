A10 Networks (ATEN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

A10 Networks (ATEN) closed at $6.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.41% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 3.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.58%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of networking technologies had gained 14.62% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ATEN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ATEN to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $228.43 million, which would represent changes of +800% and +7.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATEN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ATEN is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ATEN has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.52 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.84, which means ATEN is trading at a premium to the group.

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

