A10 Networks (ATEN) Falls 28% on Dismal Q3 Preliminary Results

A10 Networks ATEN shares were trading 28% lower in the pre-market trading session today as the company’s latest forecast for third-quarter 2023 revenues fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

In its preliminary results announced during late hours on Tuesday, the company expects to report third-quarter revenues in the range of $56.5-$58.5 million, much lower than the consensus mark of $75.3 million. The forecast also depicts a year-over-year decline in the range of 19%-22%.

A10 Network pointed out that a decline in revenues can be attributed to industry related headwinds, including delays in capital expenditures by North American service providers, resulting in the postponement of deals originally scheduled to close in the third quarter.

A10 Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

A10 Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | A10 Networks, Inc. Quote

The company stated that it is taking steps to maintain its profitability and cash generation. It expects its cash and cash equivalents for the third quarter in the range of $162-$166 million, which marks an improvement from $153.9 million in the previous quarter.

A10 Networks anticipates fourth-quarter revenues in the range of $70-$80 million. This is expected to contribute to the overall increase in full-year 2023 non-GAAP earning per share.

