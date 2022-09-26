A10 Networks (ATEN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

A10 Networks (ATEN) closed the most recent trading day at $12.78, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of networking technologies had lost 14.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 13.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A10 Networks as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect A10 Networks to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $69.96 million, up 7.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $275.08 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.11% and +10.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for A10 Networks. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% higher. A10 Networks is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, A10 Networks is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.57. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.

The Communication - Network Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.