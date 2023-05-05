A10 Networks (ATEN) Declares $0.06 Dividend

A10 Networks said on May 4, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.72%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 6.19%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 521 funds or institutions reporting positions in A10 Networks. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEN is 0.17%, a decrease of 13.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 74,499K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEN is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.25% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for A10 Networks is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 58.25% from its latest reported closing price of 13.75.

The projected annual revenue for A10 Networks is 314MM, an increase of 13.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,736K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,857K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 11.15% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 3,878K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 2,501K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 25.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,485K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,681K shares, representing a decrease of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 12.34% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 2,253K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing an increase of 7.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 42.50% over the last quarter.

A10 Networks Background Information

A10 Networks provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. A10 Networks mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. The Company delivers better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering its customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally.

