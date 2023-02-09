A10 Networks (ATEN) Declares $0.06 Dividend

A10 Networks said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.24 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

At the current share price of $15.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.37%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 1.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=58).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.56% Upside

As of February 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for A10 Networks is $22.78. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 51.56% from its latest reported closing price of $15.03.

The projected annual revenue for A10 Networks is $314MM, an increase of 11.94%. The projected annual EPS is $0.85, an increase of 37.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 503 funds or institutions reporting positions in A10 Networks. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEN is 0.21%, an increase of 10.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 75,441K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEN is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Summit Partners L P holds 5,378K shares representing 7.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,878K shares, representing a decrease of 65.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 41.85% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,857K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,078K shares, representing an increase of 16.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 11.56% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,681K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,957K shares, representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 0.04% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,521K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,213K shares, representing an increase of 12.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 11.44% over the last quarter.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 2,395K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,156K shares, representing an increase of 51.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEN by 174.25% over the last quarter.

A10 Networks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A10 Networks provides secure application services and solutions for on-premises, multi-cloud and edge-cloud environments at hyperscale. A10 Networks mission is to enable service providers and enterprises to deliver business-critical applications that are secure, available and efficient for multi-cloud transformation and 5G readiness. The Company delivers better business outcomes that support investment protection, new business models and help future-proof infrastructures, empowering its customers to provide the most secure and available digital experience. Founded in 2004, A10 Networks is based in San Jose, Calif. and serves customers globally.

