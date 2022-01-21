A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Stock Moves -0.87%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) closed at $17.17, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.46% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 1.54% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A.P. MollerMaersk as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for A.P. MollerMaersk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. A.P. MollerMaersk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note A.P. MollerMaersk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.69, so we one might conclude that A.P. MollerMaersk is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMKBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.