A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) closed the most recent trading day at $18.39, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.05% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from A.P. MollerMaersk as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for A.P. MollerMaersk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. A.P. MollerMaersk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that A.P. MollerMaersk has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.84, so we one might conclude that A.P. MollerMaersk is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

