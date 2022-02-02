A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) closed at $18.07, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 1.56% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.63% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A.P. MollerMaersk as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A.P. MollerMaersk. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. A.P. MollerMaersk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, A.P. MollerMaersk is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.2, so we one might conclude that A.P. MollerMaersk is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.3% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.