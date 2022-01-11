A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) closed at $17.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.42% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 1.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

A.P. MollerMaersk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for A.P. MollerMaersk should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. A.P. MollerMaersk currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that A.P. MollerMaersk has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.75 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.91.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.