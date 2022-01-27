A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) closed at $17.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.39% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.54% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.77%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

A.P. MollerMaersk will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for A.P. MollerMaersk should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. A.P. MollerMaersk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, A.P. MollerMaersk is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.62. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 3.59.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMKBY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

