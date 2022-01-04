A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, A.P. MollerMaersk (AMKBY) closed at $18.44, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 20.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from A.P. MollerMaersk as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for A.P. MollerMaersk. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. A.P. MollerMaersk is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note A.P. MollerMaersk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.77, which means A.P. MollerMaersk is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

