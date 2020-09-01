A.P. Moller - Maersk To Integrate Safmarine Brand - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - A.P. Moller - Maersk (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) said, from 1 January 2021, the Safmarine brand will be fully transitioned into the Maersk brand. The Safmarine brand will no longer be marketed by the end of 2020. As of October 2020, Safmarine teams will begin to integrate into the new Maersk organisation.

"For more than 20 years, Safmarine has helped fuel customer centricity and by combining its capabilities and expertise with the offerings and global reach of Maersk, we will offer our customers more relevant products and services, and better experiences no matter where they are in the world," said Vincent Clerc, CEO of Ocean and Logistics at A.P. Moller - Maersk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.